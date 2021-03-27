A fresh warning against heavy reliance on global supply chains

LONDON • The world received another warning this week about the perils of its heavy reliance on global supply chains.

As a single ship ran aground in the Suez Canal, shutting down traffic in both directions, international commerce confronted a monumental traffic jam with potentially grave consequences.

The troubled craft is not just any vessel. The Ever Given is one of the world's largest container ships, with space for 20,000 metal boxes carrying goods across the sea.

And the Suez Canal is not just any waterway. It is a vital channel linking the factories of Asia to the affluent customers of Europe, as well as a major conduit for oil.

The fact that one incident could sow fresh chaos from Los Angeles to Rotterdam to Shanghai underscored the extent to which modern commerce has come to revolve around truly global supply chains.

In recent decades, management experts and consulting firms have championed so-called just-in-time manufacturing to limit costs and boost profits.

Rather than waste money stockpiling extra goods in warehouses, companies can depend on the magic of the Internet and the global shipping industry to summon what they need, as they need it.

The embrace of this idea has delivered no less than a revolution to major industries - automotive and medical device manufacturing, retail, pharmaceutical and more.

It has also yielded a bonanza for corporate executives and other shareholders: Money not spent filling warehouses with unneeded vehicle parts is, at least in part, money that can be given to shareholders in the form of dividends.

That proved a deadly miscalculation. Some experts have warned for years that short-term shareholder interests have eclipsed prudent management in prompting companies to skimp on stockpiling goods.

The disaster of the moment, in which engineers work to extract the enormous vessel from the canal, has left more than 100 vessels stuck at either end awaiting clear passage.

Some are carrying oil - a reason that energy prices rose on Wednesday, although they pulled back on Thursday.

Some are carrying electronics, clothing and exercise equipment.

None of them is getting on its way to where it is supposed to until the ship is freed. Each day the stalemate continues holds up goods worth US$9.6 billion (S$12.9 billion), according to a Bloomberg analysis.

Ever since its deployment in the 1950s, the shipping container has itself revolutionised global trade.

As a standard-size receptacle that can be quickly placed onto railway lines and trucks, it has sharply reduced the time needed to move goods from one place to another.

The rise of the container ship has expanded the availability of consumer goods and lowered prices.

But these same advances have yielded vulnerabilities, and the disruption at the Suez Canal - the passageway for more than one-tenth of the world's trade - has intensified the strains on the shipping industry, which has been overwhelmed by the pandemic and its reordering of world trade.

The cost of shipping a container from Asia to North America has more than doubled since last November.

And at ports from Los Angeles to Seattle, the unloading of those containers has been slowed as dock workers and truck drivers have been struck by Covid-19 or forced to stay home to attend to children who are out of school.

In February, three-quarters of all container ships travelling from Asia to Europe arrived late, according to Sea-Intelligence, a research company in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Even a few days of disruption in the Suez Canal could exacerbate that situation.

If the canal remains clogged for more than a few days, the stakes would rise drastically. Ships now stuck there will find it difficult to turn around and pursue other routes, given the narrowness of the channel.

Those now en route to the canal may opt to head south and navigate around Africa, adding weeks to their journeys and burning additional fuel - a cost ultimately borne by consumers.

Whenever ships again move through the canal, they are likely to arrive at busy ports all at once, forcing many to wait before they can unload - an additional delay.

"This could make a really bad crisis even worse," said Mr Alan Murphy, the founder of Sea-Intelligence.

NYTIMES