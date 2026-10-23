Gunmen kill 7 at church in southern Jordan

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AMMAN – Gunmen killed at least seven people and wounded 10 more in an attack on a church in southern Jordan on Oct 23 , the authorities said.

Two assailants stormed the compound of a Greek Orthodox church in the village of Hammoud in Karak governorate before opening fire, the public security directorate said in a statement.

“Seven people died at least... while around 10 people were wounded, some of them critically,” the directorate said.

The gunmen got out of a vehicle and opened fire during a funeral procession, it added, saying that a manhunt was under way for the perpetrators.

Minister of Government Communications Mohammed Al-Momani said security forces were investigating the attack.

An eyewitness told the kingdom’s state broadcaster Al-Mamlaka that a vehicle arrived carrying the gunmen, who fired continuously for five minutes before fleeing the scene.

Between 150 and 200 people were in and around the church at the time, the witness said, adding that most of the victims were aged between 50 and 70.

Karak is home to a significant Christian community in the Muslim-majority kingdom. AFP