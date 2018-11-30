5 staff from British security firm killed in Kabul attack

An Afghan soldier standing guard yesterday at the site of a car bomb attack a day after the blast, which targeted a British security firm, G4S, in Kabul, Afghanistan.G4S said yesterday that five of its employees were killed and 32 injured on Wednesday in a Taleban-claimed attack on one of its compounds in Kabul. The company, which provides security for British diplomats, said one Briton and four Afghans were killed in the attack. Militants detonated a vehicle bomb outside the compound before trying to fight their way inside. 

