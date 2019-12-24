5 sentenced to death, 3 jailed by Saudi court over Khashoggi murder

RIYADH • Saudi Arabia yesterday sentenced five people to death and three more to jail terms totalling 24 years over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul in October last year.

Saudi Deputy Public Prosecutor and spokesman Shalaan al-Shalaan, reading out the verdict in the trial, said the court dismissed charges against the remaining three of the 11 people who had been on trial, finding them not guilty.

Mr Khashoggi was a United States resident and a critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom's de facto ruler.

He was last seen at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct 2 last year, where he had gone to receive papers ahead of his wedding. His body was reportedly dismembered and removed from the building, and his remains have not been found.

The killing caused a global uproar, tarnishing the Crown Prince's image.

US President Donald Trump condemned the killing, and his administration sanctioned 17 Saudis suspected of being involved, though not the Crown Prince.

Mr Trump, however, has steadfastly resisted calls by members of his own party for a tougher response. He has defended maintaining good relations with Saudi Arabia, framing its importance as a major buyer of US military equipment and weapons, saying that this creates American jobs.

Ms Agnes Callamard, a United Nations special rapporteur who authored an inquiry into Mr Khashoggi's killing, had said that the search for justice must not be left to the Saudi judicial system, which is "so vulnerable to political interference".

The US Central Intelligence Agency and some Western governments have said they believe Prince Mohammed ordered the killing, but Saudi officials say he had no role.

Eleven Saudi suspects were put on trial over Mr Khashoggi's death in secretive proceedings in Riyadh.

In the investigation into the murder, 21 were arrested and 10 were called in for questioning without arrest, Mr Shalaan said.

Riyadh's criminal court pronounced the death penalty on five individuals, whose names have not yet been released, "for committing and directly participating in the murder of the victim".

The three sentenced to prison were given various sentences totalling 24 years "for their role in covering up this crime and violating the law".

Mr Shalaan added that the investigations proved there was no "prior enmity" between those convicted and Mr Khashoggi.

The verdicts can still be appealed against.

In November last year, the Saudi prosecutor said that Mr Saud al-Qahtani, a former high-profile Saudi royal adviser, had discussed Mr Khashoggi's activities before he entered the Saudi consulate with the team which went on to kill him.

The prosecutor said Mr Qahtani acted in coordination with deputy intelligence chief Ahmed al-Asiri, whom he said had ordered Mr Khashoggi's repatriation from Turkey, and that the lead negotiator on the ground then decided to kill him.

Both men were dismissed from their positions, but while Mr Asiri went on trial, Mr Qahtani did not.

Mr Shalaan said yesterday that Mr Asiri had been released owing to insufficient evidence, and Mr Qahtani had been investigated but was not charged, and had been released.

The court also ruled that the Saudi consul-general in Istanbul at the time, Mr Mohammed al-Otaibi, was not guilty. He was released from prison after the verdicts were announced, according to state television.

