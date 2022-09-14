5 killed in building collapse in Jordan's capital: Police

AMMAN - Five people died after a four-story residential building collapsed in Jordan's capital on Tuesday, police said.

Rescue efforts are under way to find survivors.

Reuters witnesses said civil defence workers are removing debris from the collapsed building to find survivors trapped under the rubble.

Around 14 people were evacuated from the rubble.

Prime Minister Bisher al Khasawneh, who had arrived at the scene, called for an immediate investigation of the collapse in the Jabal al-Weibdeh district in the central part of the city.

Police cordoned off the area near the site as crowds watched.

Officials said one of the reasons for the collapse was the state of disrepair of the building.

A judicial source speaking on condition of anonymity told AFP that the prosecution had launched a probe into the incident.

Jabal al-Weibdeh is among the oldest districts of Amman, dating back to the early 20th century and inhabited by a large number of foreigners. AFP, REUTERS