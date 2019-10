CAIRO (DPA) - Thirty-five people were killed and four others wounded in a traffic accident in the Saudi city of Medina on Wednesday (Oct 16) night, a police spokesman said.

A bus carrying 39 expatriates from Asian and Arab countries collided with heavy machinery in al-Akhal town in Medina, the spokesman was quoted by official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) as saying.

The authorities have started an investigation into the incident, he added.