3 killed as Turkish plane skids off runway, breaks up

ISTANBUL • At least three people were killed when a Turkish jetliner broke apart after landing in wet weather in Istanbul.

All 180 other people on board were injured when the Boeing 737-800 operated by Pegasus Airlines veered off the runway at Sabiha Gokcen airport on Wednesday, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

Istanbul's prosecutor will investigate the pilots on suspicion of causing death and injury through negligence, TRT broadcaster reported.

Video footage showed passengers fleeing through gaps in the fuselage. The rear of the jet caught fire, while the front detached and came to rest upside down.

Sabiha Gokcen airport, on the Asian side of Istanbul, was closed after the incident but resumed flights early yesterday, the authorities said.

The single-aisle jet had flown from Izmir on Turkey's Aegean coast. It appeared to have ploughed down a slope from the runway and stopped short of a busy road, one of the main highways going into the city, based on photos of the aircraft.

The plane was travelling at 117kmh near the end of the runway, according to Flightradar24.

A Pegasus spokesman confirmed that the narrow-body jet was a Boeing plane, part of a fleet that includes Airbus A-320 aircraft.

The 737-800 model, which has a good safety record, predates the 737 Max version that has been grounded worldwide since March last year after two fatal crashes.

"We continue to receive reports out of Istanbul, Turkey, regarding the accident involving Pegasus Airlines," Boeing said in a statement.

"Our top concern right now is for the safety and well-being of the passengers and crew on board."

The accident was not the first such incident for Pegasus.

Last month, one of the airline's 737-800s veered off the edge of a runway at the same airport after landing in bad weather, resulting in no injuries.

In January 2018, a Pegasus jet carrying 168 people slid off a runway at Turkey's Trabzon Airport.

There were no injuries reported, but one of the engines fell into the Black Sea as the Boeing aircraft slid down an embankment.

BLOOMBERG, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE