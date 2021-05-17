13 children among 33 Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes in Gaza

GAZA/JERUSALEM • Israeli air strikes killed 33 Palestinians, including 13 children, in Gaza, said Gaza health officials, and rockets were fired into Israel as hostilities stretched into a seventh day.

The pre-dawn attacks yesterday were on houses in the centre of Gaza City, health officials said. A spokesman for the Israeli military said he would look into these reports.

The death toll in Gaza jumped to 181, including 52 children, since the fighting erupted last Monday. In Israel, 10 people, including two children, have been killed in rocket attacks by Hamas and other militant groups.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reminded all sides "that any indiscriminate targeting of civilian and media structures violates international law and must be avoided at all costs", UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Saturday.

Both Israel and Hamas - the Islamist group that runs the enclave - insisted they would continue their cross-border fire after Israel destroyed a 12-storey building in Gaza City that housed the US Associated Press (AP) and Qatar-based Al Jazeera media operations.

The Israel military said the Al Jala building was a legitimate military target, containing Hamas military offices, and that it had given advance warnings to civilians to get out of the building.

AP condemned the attack, and asked Israel to put forward evidence. "We have had no indication Hamas was in the building or active in the building," it said in a statement.

In what Hamas called a reprisal for Israel's destruction of the Al Jala building, the group fired 120 rockets overnight, the Israeli military said, with many intercepted and around a dozen falling short and landing in Gaza.

Israelis dashed for bomb shelters as sirens warning of incoming rocket fire blared in Tel Aviv and the southern city of Beersheba. Around 10 people were injured while running for shelters, medics said.

In a burst of air strikes early yesterday, the Israeli military said it struck the home of Yehya Al-Sinwar in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis. Sinwar, who was released from an Israeli prison in 2011, heads the political and military wings of Hamas in Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a televised address late on Saturday that Israel was "still in the midst of this operation, it is still not over and this operation will continue as long as necessary".

Palestinians working to clear rubble from a building wrecked in yesterday's air strikes recovered the bodies of a woman and a man.

Across the border in the Israeli city of Ashkelon, physician Zvi Daphna, whose neighbourhood has been struck by several rockets, described a feeling of "fear and horror."

Hamas began its rocket assault last Monday after weeks of tensions over a court case to evict several Palestinian families in East Jerusalem, and in retaliation for Israeli police clashes with Palestinians near the city's Al-Aqsa Mosque, Islam's third-holiest site, during the holy month of Ramadan.

Israel claims all of Jerusalem as its capital, a status not generally recognised internationally. Palestinians want East Jerusalem - captured by Israel in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war - as the capital of a future state.

The Israeli military said that Hamas and other armed groups have fired more than 2,800 rockets from the enclave in six days.

Israel has launched more than 1,000 air and artillery strikes into the densely populated coastal strip, saying they were aimed at Hamas and other militant targets. There has been a flurry of US diplomacy in recent days to try to quell the violence.

Mr Hady Amr, US President Joe Biden's envoy, arrived in Israel on Friday for talks. Mr Biden spoke with both Mr Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas late on Saturday, the White House said.

But any mediation is complicated by the fact that the United States and most Western powers do not talk to Hamas, which they regard as a terrorist organisation.

In Israel, the conflict has been accompanied by violence among the country's mixed communities of Jews and Arabs, with synagogues attacked and Arab-owned shops vandalised.

There has also been an upsurge in deadly clashes in the occupied West Bank. At least 12 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops in the West Bank since Friday, most of them during clashes.

Last week, Ms Fatou Bensouda, the International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor, told Reuters that the court was "monitoring very closely" the latest escalation of hostilities.

Mr Netanyahu accused Hamas of "committing a double war crime" by targeting civilians, and using Palestinian civilians as "human shields".

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE