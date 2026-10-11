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11 killed, 27 injured after coach crashes into truck in Turkey

Fire department and first aid officials operating at the site, where a coach collided with a truck on Oct 11, in Manisa, west of Turkey.

ISTANBUL - Eleven people were killed and 27 hurt in western Turkey on Oct 11 when a coach turned over after colliding with a truck, authorities said.

The coach crashed near the entry to a motorway between the city of Bursa and the seaside city of Izmir, the governor’s office of the local Manisa district said on X, stating the toll.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, Turkey’s Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci said on X.

“We are closely following the situation, in coordination with all the institutions concerned,” he added.

A photograph published by the news agency DHA showed the coach lying across safety barriers with its windscreen smashed.

Turkish media reported that the drivers of both the coach and the truck had been detained as part of an investigation into the crash. Their health conditions were not revealed .

Several reports said the truck involved was a tow-truck. One outlet, Hurriyet, said early indications suggested it could have been driving on the wrong side of the road. AFP