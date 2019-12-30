1 Mosaic sets new record

Egypt has a new Guinness World Record in the shape of the largest mosaic of ancient Egyptian King Tutankhamun's mask made of coffee cups. A total of 7,260 coffee cups were laid out to form a 60 sq m mosaic, beating a 2012 record.

2 HK to help SMEs hit by slump

The Hong Kong government will implement measures from next month to support small and medium-sized enterprises hit by the slumping economy due to months of protests, said Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau.

3 Sydney fireworks to go on

A petition to cancel Sydney's famous New Year's Eve fireworks and use the money to fight bush fires surrounding the city has topped 260,000 signatures, but officials say the show will go on. The city is spending A$6.5 million (S$6.13 million) on this year's fireworks display at Sydney Harbour.

Tropical Cyclone Sarai was moving slowly away from Fiji yesterday, leaving two people dead in the South Pacific nation and more than 2,500 needing emergency shelter. Meanwhile, the number of deaths from a powerful storm that hit the Philippines on Christmas Day has climbed to 41.

5 Origins of buzzwords

Buzzwords and neologisms rain down on people every day and can gain global currency at the speed of fibre-optic cables. Who are the people who came up with the terms that are now part of our lexicon?

6 Curbs on carpool service

Commuters hoping to share a ride between Singapore and Johor Baru using new carpooling service Sameride might be disappointed. The Land Transport Authority has said that foreign-registered vehicles are not allowed to provide cross-border passenger transport services for hire without a public service vehicle licence.

7 Husband saves wife from fire

A 72-year-old man rescued his wheelchair-reliant wife, 68, from their flaming car last Saturday in Eng Neo Avenue after a motorcycle from the opposite lane skidded, caught fire and lodged itself under their Toyota Rush. The couple escaped unhurt, with the help of passers-by, but their car was badly damaged.

An initiative by the Infocomm Media Development Authority to help technology start-ups secure government tenders has enabled about 75 firms to win more than $430 million worth of deals in the past five years that they might otherwise have missed out on.

9 Key moments in world sport

Liverpool's trophy-laden 2019 as they march towards a first English top-flight league title in 30 years and the budding Formula One rivalry between Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's Max Verstappen are among Straits Times Sports Desk's five talking points from global sport this year.

10 Show on single parenthood

Stars Leighton Meester and Taran Killam - who play solo parents trying to help each other in the series Single Parents - say that real single mothers and fathers tell them it is a pretty accurate depiction of their lives, including fumbling attempts to start dating again.

VIDEO

Lunch with Sumiko

Entrepreneur Cynthia Chua has always been able to smell The Next Big Thing, whether it is Brazilian waxing or farm-to-table dining. She tells Straits Times executive editor Sumiko Tan how she built her $100 million lifestyle empire. str.sg/blurb129

WEB SPECIAL

Too hot to handle

Huy Fong Sriracha Hot Chilli Sauce has been recalled over concerns that the bottles may explode on opening. Here's what you need to know about the popular sauce, which is often found in Vietnamese and Thai restaurants. str.sg/blurb130