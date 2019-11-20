1 US reverses Israel policy

The United States has backed Israel's right to build Jewish settlements on the occupied West Bank by abandoning its four-decade position that the settlements were "inconsistent with international law". This is the latest pro-Israel shift by Washington and puts it at odds with United Nations Security Council resolutions.

2 China slams HK court ruling

China has condemned a decision by Hong Kong's High Court to overturn a ban on face masks worn by pro-democracy protesters, prompting experts to say that the court ruling could result in direct intervention by Beijing.

A 10-year-old Singaporean boy drowned in a swimming pool on board the Genting Dream cruise ship while it was docked at Star Cruise Jetty in Langkawi, Malaysia, on Monday. He was on the cruise with his mother and a friend.

4 KL plan raises hopes for HSR

Malaysia is looking to develop the economies of smaller towns along its south-western coast, with the move raising hopes that the government might be considering resuming the postponed high-speed rail (HSR) project with Singapore.

Economists know that the market is important in economic life but they often underrate or ignore the importance of communities. But studies show the links between the health of communities and the economy, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

6 Floating fish farm off Changi

Some 30 tonnes of fish are being bred for food in tanks on a floating platform in the sea off Changi Point Ferry Terminal. The Eco-Ark, said to be one of the first floating closed-containment fish farms in the world, can produce about 20 times more fish than the minimum production yield set for coastal fish farms in Singapore.

7 View State Courts heritage

The new State Courts Heritage Gallery chronicles the District Courts' progress and highlights memorable cases that have sparked change. The gallery, launched yesterday by Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon, is located on the first floor of the new State Courts Towers, and will open to the public on Dec 16.

Singapore will continue to work with all players, including Chinese firms, to roll out artificial intelligence (AI) technologies needed for a smart city. This comes even as the United States continues to cut business ties with Chinese AI firms because of their countries' ongoing trade spat.

9 Sailing towards bigger goal

Singapore sailor Ryan Lo is aiming to retain his SEA Games dinghy laser standard title, and sees the competition as a good test of his standard as he attempts to qualify for next year's Tokyo Olympics. He has been training full time since putting his studies on hold after completing national service in July last year.

10 Bar scene goes green

Award-winning bartender Ryan Chetiyawardana, owner of London bar Dandelyan which clinched the top spot on last year's World's 50 Best Bars list, will be doing guest shifts at Singapore bars such as Jigger & Pony. The zero-waste pioneer's establishments champion sustainability.

Straits Times Digital

PODCAST

Mental wellness

Why is the broader support of companies and society critical to someone struggling with mental health issues? Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin gives his take. str.sg/blurb63

VIDEO

Keeping old crafts alive

Japan is lobbying for its traditional architectural craftsmanship used in timber-framed structures to be included in Unesco's intangible cultural heritage list. But there are rising concerns that these age-old methods will not survive the test of time, given Japan's ageing population and a dearth of interest among youth. str.sg/blurb64