1 Turkish advance in Syria

Turkish forces and their Syrian allies seized parts of the northern Syrian town of Suluk in a new advance against the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. The Turkish offensive against the militia came despite fierce international opposition and threats of possible US sanctions against Ankara.

A total of $175 million in GST and penalties was recovered by the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore between January and last month. Companies and individuals were picked for audit through the use of data analytics to identify those at risk of non-compliance and evasion.

3 Arrests raise tensions

Tensions rose within Malaysia's ruling coalition yesterday over the arrests of two ethnic Indian assemblymen from the Democratic Action Party on police claims that they supported a banned Sri Lankan militant group.

In recent weeks, Australia's opposition Labor Party has broken ranks from the country's main political parties in a reflection of growing concerns over how to handle the tensions between the United States and China.

5 US must preserve alliances

President Donald Trump's decision on Syria will reinforce the anxieties of the United States' allies. But foreign policy is not a morality play, and hard-headed calculations may yet preserve existing alliances, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

6 Illegal vape sales thriving

Despite laws making it illegal to possess, purchase and use electronic vaporisers in Singapore, checks by The Straits Times found that the vape culture here is still alive but has gone underground. Buyers and sellers use code words to conduct under-the-table deals, both online and offline.

7 Helping dementia patients

Fresh coats of paint and clearer signage at 22 Housing Board blocks in Nee Soon South and Chong Pang are some infrastructural upgrades that will be carried out to help people with dementia get around. The features are based on recommendations by experts.

8 SGInnovate on a roll

Government-owned venture firm SGInnovate has racked up an impressive strike rate since its inception almost three years ago. It has invested $40 million in around 70 local and foreign deep-tech start-ups, which have also gone on to attract $450 million of funding from the market.

9 Japan cheer rugby victory

Host Japan brought the house down by holding off a Scotland comeback to triumph 28-21 to top Pool A in the Rugby World Cup and secure a quarter-final against South Africa next Sunday. The superb result gave the country much cheer after the devastation wreaked by Typhoon Hagibis.

10 Darker Nancy Drew for TV

A new television version of the classic girl-detective series Nancy Drew will take on darker and more adult themes. The show's executive producer Stephanie Savage told The Straits Times that the new series is "not necessarily designed for 12-year-olds".

