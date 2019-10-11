Turkish forces have killed more than 100 militants in an assault on Kurdish militia in north-east Syria, Turkey's President said yesterday, as heavy shelling and air strikes against targets in the region continued. Meanwhile, six people were killed in Turkey by mortar fire from across the Syrian border.

Singapore will become the first country in the world to ban advertisements of packaged drinks with very high sugar content, in its latest salvo in the war on diabetes. It will also be mandatory for drinks with medium-to-high sugar content to carry a label on the front of the pack to signal they are unhealthy.

There is a risk of a class divide emerging in the Malay community, Professor Yaacob Ibrahim said, stressing that those in the middle class can do more to help the rest succeed. He was speaking at a dialogue on self-help group Yayasan Mendaki's latest book, about the Malay community's journey through education.

South Korea's navy yesterday announced that it is considering acquiring nuclear-powered submarines, a move that would change the balance of power in North-east Asia.

The lifting of the age limit of 45 for in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatment raises questions such as whether the ban on egg freezing for non-medical reasons will be lifted, as older women will have few viable eggs left to conceive even if they are allowed to undergo IVF, says senior social affairs correspondent Theresa Tan.

Engineers will continue to play a vital role in Singapore's future to develop solutions in emerging sectors which can be exported to the world, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said yesterday at the 53rd annual dinner of The Institution of Engineers, Singapore.



The Spear Force, short for Singapore Prisons Emergency Action Response Force, along with officers at the Changi Prison Complex Institution B1 and the institution's Crisis Support Team, tested their skills in handling a prison riot last week during a contingency exercise. The Straits Times looks at how the Spear Force completed the mission.

Co-working space operator WeWork has launched a new space in the Central Business District and will add two more locations in Singapore by the end of the year. This is despite recent reports that WeWork parent The We Company is considering layoffs as part of cost-cutting measures.

A joint Asean bid for the 2034 World Cup has picked up steam. Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said on Wednesday that Thailand would lead the initiative, with Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam and Singapore also involved.

A new exhibition at the Malay Heritage Centre aims to put the spotlight on lesser-known histories of Singapore's indigenous Malay communities from more than 700 years ago, through the narratives of artefacts, folk tales and other art forms. Called Seekor Singa, Seorang Putera & Sebingkai Cermin: Reflecting & Refracting Singapura, it runs from tomorrow until June 21 next year.

