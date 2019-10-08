1 US forces leave Syria

The United States began pulling troops from north-east Syria yesterday in a major shift in US policy, opening the way for a military operation that Turkey said could come at any moment. The move effectively abandons the Kurds, Washington's main ally in the battle against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria militants, whose militia controls much of north-eastern Syria.

2 Harmony Act updated

The authorities will be able to issue immediate restraining orders to prevent offensive statements from spreading on social media, instead of the current 14-day notice period. This follows changes to the law on religious harmony which Parliament passed yesterday.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo is in Singapore to meet Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong today as part of a leaders' retreat that will take stock of the progress in bilateral cooperation and follow up on discussions at their last leaders' retreat in October last year.

4 Push for Malay support

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's appearance at the Malay Dignity Congress may win over ethnic hardliners, but at a cost.

China's Vice-President Wang Qishan will attend the enthronement of Japan's new emperor later this month. Apart from bearing symbolic gifts, he is widely seen as paving the way for a state visit by President Xi Jinping next spring. Ties may blossom, but they are also fragile, says global affairs correspondent Benjamin Kang Lim.

Replacing forests and other vegetated areas with settlements has come at a cost to the environment, with land here changing from being a net absorber of carbon in 2012 to a net emitter in 2014. But the net emission figure from land use in Singapore is still small, fluctuating between being a net absorber in some years and a net emitter in others.

7 SAF studying drone attack

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen told Parliament yesterday that the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) is studying the recent drone attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities as part of efforts to protect Singapore from similar strikes. He said there can be no single counter-response to the wide spectrum of threats posed by drones.

HSBC has embarked on a cost-cutting drive that threatens up to 10,000 jobs, sources say. The plan represents the lender's most ambitious attempt to rein in costs in years, as the industry contends with low or negative interest rates and weak investment banking revenues.

9 Help for Murray in return

As Andy Murray battles his way back and climbs the tennis rankings after hip surgery, he is getting well-meaning advice from former player Thomas Johansson to "be nice to yourself". The Swede himself knows the stress and pain of a comeback, having been out for 14 months with a knee injury.

10 Fables by Singaporeans

Fables form the core of two recent books by Singaporean authors, Kenneth Chan and Fairoz Ahmad, who weave tales of magic out of history and folklore from the region. They hope their stories will give deeper insights into the Malay and Peranakan cultures.

Straits Times Digital

VIDEO

Life in 'retirement kampung'

About two years after the first residents moved into Kampung Admiralty, which is Singapore's first retirement village, we take a look at life in the 11-storey "vertical kampung". https://str.sg/seniors-life

VIDEO

Movie on Thai cave rescue

The first movie retelling the cave rescue in northern Thailand that gripped the world last year will hit Thai cinemas on Nov 28, with a cast that includes cave divers from the actual rescue mission. https://str.sg/cavefilm