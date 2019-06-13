1 Iran to ask Abe for help

Iran will ask Japan to mediate between Teheran and Washington to ease oil sanctions imposed by the United States, Iranian officials have said, as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrived in the country for a two-day visit.

2 HK protest turns violent

Violent clashes erupted between protesters and the police in a massive rally yesterday that delayed the reading of a highly unpopular extradition Bill. Officials said at least 72 people were injured and taken to hospital after police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse thousands of demonstrators.

Private sector economists are expecting Singapore's economy to grow 2.1 per cent this year, down from their March forecast of 2.5 per cent growth, as the trade war between China and the United States escalates.

4 Not buying online news

News organisations are being challenged by technology giants, but they have a much deeper problem: Most people do not want to pay for online news, the Reuters Institute has found.

5 Protecting the vulnerable

To better safeguard the vulnerable in society, tougher penalties were recently introduced. Experts and worker advocates see merit in the move and suggest additional areas for consideration, says journalist Tan Tam Mei.

6 DNA database of microbes

Food-borne disease experts are setting up a global database to help them identify, track and treat outbreaks fast. Laboratories and clinics around the world will share the DNA of strains of diseases to help them change the way food poisoning cases are contained.

7 Club cleared in CPF case

A bid by the Central Provident Fund (CPF) Board to recover nearly $417,000 in alleged arrears of CPF contributions for a gym instructor at the now-defunct Jurong Country Club (JCC) was rejected by the High Court. It also cleared JCC of four criminal charges of non-payment of CPF contributions.

Genting Singapore has joined the race to secure a hotly contested gaming licence at the proposed Osaka Integrated Resort, as part of its diversification strategy for long-term growth. The Singapore-listed operator is among seven major players that registered for the request-for-concept at what could potentially be Japan's first IR.

9 New exec director for SA

Singapore Athletics (SA) vice-president (training and selection) Malik Aljunied will step down from his role to become the national sports association's executive director from July 1. His role will be filled by honorary secretary Ang Peng Siong, while assistant honorary secretary Eric Song will fill Mr Ang's post.

10 iKON leader quits group

The recent calm in the months-long K-pop scandal has now been shattered, with a storm brewing over whether B.I, leader of popular boyband iKON, bought and consumed drugs. He has since announced on Instagram that he is quitting the group.

Straits Times Digital

VIDEO

Story of the Merlion

Singapore's official mascot is a mythical creature with the head of a lion and the body of a fish. Take a peek at the past and present of Singapore's most iconic figure. http://str.sg/merlion

VIDEO

Picking up the pieces in Marawi

Efforts have begun to rebuild Marawi City in the Philippines, two years after a devastating war between militants and government troops. The Straits Times revisits the ruins of "ground zero" and speaks to the city's residents. http://str.sg/marawirebuild