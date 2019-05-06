Rockets fired from Gaza killed three people in an Israeli city yesterday while five Palestinian militants died in Israeli strikes, as a surge in border clashes continued for a third day.

Amid the latest violence, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday ordered the military to keep up with the "massive strikes".

A link to the Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal, a waterfront district with recreational and tourism potential, or a live airport environment for aviation-related research and development. These are just some of the ideas being explored as part of plans to transform the area around Changi Airport Terminal 5, which is slated to open around 2030.

Residents of the upcoming Bidadari estate will get to live in a rustic landscape of hills, natural woodlands and a rain tree "island" in the middle of a lake. A 10ha park will take up to 10 per cent of the Housing Board estate of 10,000 units, which will be progressively completed by 2022.

Singapore-based Australian DJ Adam Sky was found dead in a luxury resort in Bali last Saturday. The body of the 42-year-old DJ, whose real name is Adam Neat, was found in a pool of blood around 10am that day at the Hillstone Villas Resort, according to Australian news outlet Nine News.

The sacking of the British defence minister spotlights the Brits' dilemma over how to handle Huawei and its 5G technology, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

The National Healthcare Group has found that people living in the north of Singapore are sicker at a younger age. The mean age among “top users” – the top 20 per cent of patients who account for the highest healthcare usage – is 38.2 years in the north, compared with 44.4 years in the central region.

A Singapore non-profit organisation plans to set up a skills training centre in Myanmar for women who wish to work as maids in the Republic. The centre aims to help these women acquire vocational skills such as cooking before they leave their country.



PHOTO: CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED



Amber Park, a 592-unit freehold condominium project in the East Coast area that boasts a rooftop deck for recreational activities, has sold 115 units at an early-bird average price of $2,425 per sq ft.

This accounted for 77 per cent of the 150 apartments up for sale.

The Singapore Slingers bounced back in style in Game 2 of the Asean Basketball League Finals yesterday when they routed CLS Knights Indonesia 77-57 at the OCBC Arena to level the best-of-five series at 1-1. Defence was the key to victory for the Slingers, who lost 86-67 to the Knights in Game 1 last Friday.

Having a healthy diet and exercising regularly can help a woman relieve menopausal symptoms such as hot flushes and night sweats, says Dr Teh Kailin, a family physician and associate consultant at Ang Mo Kio Polyclinic.

Straits Times Digital

INTERACTIVE

What lies beneath

Making space for homes above ground means tackling ways to move infrastructure underground. Humans have dug almost 4km deep. Find out how far down that is and what else lies beneath. http://str.sg/oH74

VIDEO

History in street murals

Mr Yip Yew Chong gave up his job as a financial director to devote himself full time to his passion: painting street murals. His works can now be seen around the region. http://str.sg/oHBf