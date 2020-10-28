WORLD

1 Calls for French boycott

In Bangladesh yesterday, tens of thousands of protesters marched through Dhaka urging people to boycott French goods. The police estimated that over 40,000 people took part in the march organised by an Islamist party. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has also called on his compatriots to snub French goods.

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 S'pore grows as logistics hub

Amid the pandemic, Singapore has strengthened its status as a global logistics hub and sees the sector as one of the bright sparks in its economy going forward, said Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing yesterday. It is expected to grow as investments flow in, and create quality jobs for Singaporeans, he added.

TOP OF THE NEWS

3 Thai royalists show support

Thailand's yellow-shirted royalists came out in force to show support for King Maha Vajiralongkorn yesterday, as the Parliament met for a second day to weigh a proposal to set up a committee to explore ways to end the country's months-long anti-government protests.

WORLD

4 EU may return to lockdown

European Union leaders are set to hold an emergency virtual summit tomorrow to discuss how to tackle a new and dangerous spike in Covid-19 infections. A return to draconian national shutdowns may be imminent.

OPINION

5 Double whammy looming

The world faces a looming double disruption. Covid-19 is already inducing a global recession. At the same time, the pandemic has also accelerated companies' plans to automate work processes, which could lead to more job losses, says associate editor Vikram Khanna (below).

HOME

6 Boost for digital economy

The digital economy will feature prominently in Singapore's next five-year Research, Innovation and Enterprise plan, with more funding set aside to develop this area, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat yesterday at the two-day Fortune Global Forum.

HOME

7 LNG key to energy mix here

Even as Singapore makes the shift to other clean energy sources, such as solar, liquefied natural gas (LNG) will continue to form a substantial part of its energy mix in the near future. Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng said this yesterday as he announced a total $23 million award to three firms here that use LNG as their primary source of fuel.

BUSINESS

8 Las Vegas Sands eyeing sale

Mr Sheldon Adelson's Las Vegas Sands is exploring the sale of its casinos in Las Vegas, according to people with knowledge of the matter, a move that would leave the mogul focused on Asia and mark his exit, for now, from the US gambling industry. Sands is working with an adviser to solicit interest for three casinos in the city.

SPORT



ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



9 Quah sets new 50m record

Quah Ting Wen (above) smashed Amanda Lim's six-year-old national 50m freestyle short-course mark by clocking 24.26 seconds at the International Swimming League in Hungary on Monday. It had taken her less than two weeks to fine-tune her technique and speed after a nine-month break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

LIFE

10 Doraemon comes to S'pore

A cute robot cat is invading the National Museum of Singapore until Dec 27. Besides a line of Doraemon figures marching across the museum's front lawn, fans of the cartoon character can also snap selfies at booths scattered around the building during the Doraemon's Time-Travelling Adventures In Singapore exhibition.

