1 No moves on annexation

Expectations of a major Israeli announcement on controversial annexations in the occupied West Bank dimmed yesterday, as global criticism of the project mounted and Palestinian protesters began gathering in Gaza. Yesterday was the start date set by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government for discussing such a move.

2 GE debate focuses on jobs

With the spectre of an economic crisis looming, political parties yesterday made the case for how they would keep Singaporeans in jobs and tackle unemployment on day two of the hustings. The topic of jobs was a central one in an election debate between four parties that was broadcast live by Mediacorp last night.

South Korea has confirmed three new Covid-19 cases in its first school cluster in Daejeon city. The country reported 51 new cases yesterday, including 36 in the community. This brings the total tally to 12,850, while the death toll remains at 282.

Japan's plan to launch a magnetic levitation (maglev) train service that will more than halve the travel time between Tokyo and Nagoya by 2027 is being derailed by fierce resistance over environmental concerns. The plan is for the service to be further extended to Osaka by 2037.

Perceived as too old, too expensive and too experienced, those in their 40s and 50s are over-represented among retrenched locals. But national efforts are addressing this, says manpower correspondent Joanna Seow.

About 1.4 million Singaporeans will benefit from $570 million in goods and services tax (GST) vouchers next month, in the form of cash payouts and Medisave top-ups. There will be cash payouts of up to $300 from Aug 1, and those 65 and above will also receive Medisave top-ups of up to $450.

7 Delay in school upgrading

Upgrading and relocation plans for two secondary schools and four junior colleges will be deferred for a year because of measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus. The precautionary measures have affected design plans, the production and delivery of construction materials, the availability of workers and on-site construction work.

8 Private home prices slip

Prices of private homes slipped for a second straight quarter as the full brunt of a two-month-long circuit breaker hit the market. The Urban Redevelopment Authority price index for private homes declined 1.1 per cent in the second quarter, the biggest quarterly decline since the third quarter of 2016. BUSINESS B8

9 Costly basketball journey

Ariel Loiter's passion and relentless work ethic have garnered her much success but the Singaporean's basketball journey has cost her parents in excess of $1 million. Her main goal when she enrols in Colgate University in New York on a full National Collegiate Athletic Association scholarship is to help its team win the Patriot League championship.

A violent predator terrorised California in the 1970s and 1980s when he broke into more than 120 homes, raped nearly 50 women and murdered at least 12 people. And he might never have been caught if not for a dogged true-crime writer, Michelle McNamara, who became obsessed with this cold case in the early 2000s. This is the subject of the new documentary series I'll Be Gone In The Dark.

INTERACTIVE

Know your candidates

The slate for the July 10 election is clear after Nomination Day, during which there were some big surprises. Find out who will be standing in your constituency and who the new faces are. str.sg/blurb455

PODCAST

Interview with Chee Hong Tat

Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Chee Hong Tat says the pandemic has made business transformation more crucial and that the Government must support change by providing a pro-enterprise environment. str.sg/blurb456