1 Turkey declares war

Turkey has declared war on the government of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, announcing the launch of a counter-offensive that escalates Ankara's involvement in Syria's nine-year war. The announcement comes three days after Turkey suffered its worst military losses in a single attack of the war, drawing a vow of retaliation from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

2 OECD warns of global slump

The coronavirus outbreak is plunging the world economy into its worst downturn since the global financial crisis, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) warned yesterday, urging governments and central banks to fight back to avoid an even steeper slump as the global death toll crossed the 3,000-mark.

Former US vice-president Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders are barrelling into today's Super Tuesday Democratic primaries in the United States. With the field of candidates narrowed following the departure of former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg, it looks increasingly like a two-horse race.

North Korea fired two short-range missiles off its eastern coast into the sea yesterday, resuming testing after a three-month pause, South Korea's military said. The missiles, launched from the eastern city of Wonsan, flew 240km and reached 35km in altitude.

The imbalance in China's healthcare system, in which top-tier public hospitals are disproportionately favoured, contributed to the coronavirus epidemic, says global affairs correspondent Goh Sui Noi.

A new aircraft hangar for the Republic of Singapore Air Force at Changi Air Base East will produce 30 per cent more electricity than it uses. The hangar, which uses solar panels on its rooftop and other features to reduce energy and water consumption, is the Singapore Armed Forces' (SAF) first net positive energy building.

7 HTX to recruit more talent

More talent across all disciplines of science and engineering will be recruited into the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX), said Mrs Josephine Teo, Second Minister for Home Affairs. This will allow the agency to enhance capabilities in the face of evolving security challenges and manpower constraints.

8 Digitalising trade finance

Two Singapore banks, DBS Bank and OCBC, have ramped up efforts to boost efficiency in trade finance, an old trillion-dollar industry that, until recently, was heavily based on paper documents. DBS said it is the first bank to complete a transaction through the CamelOne Trade Finance portal - Singapore's first unified digital trade platform backed by several banks.

9 Ninth spot in softball

Singapore reached their best-ever ninth place at the just-concluded Under-18 Men's Softball World Cup, which pitcher Mathew Tan credits to strength and conditioning sessions. Captain Huzaifie Noorham, meanwhile, said the experience has boosted the team's confidence.

Renaissance artist Jan van Eyck's oil paintings set off an image explosion akin to that of 21st-century camera phones. Van Eyck: An Optical Revolution - the largest exhibition of paintings by him - now fills the Museum of Fine Arts Ghent. Ghent, the Flemish university town, is where visitors will find his greatest achievement: The Adoration Of The Mystic Lamb altarpiece.

VIDEO

Front-line fighters battle public stigma

While many avoid crowded places amid the coronavirus outbreak, these front-line workers - a taxi driver, an MRT station manager and a GrabCare driver - continue working hard to ensure smooth commutes. str.sg/blurb245

VIDEO

Airport's iconic flip boards

One of the flight information flip boards at Changi Airport was decommissioned recently. Watch how it was carefully dismantled and transported to the National Heritage Board's storage facility for cleaning. str.sg/blurb246