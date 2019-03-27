Gaza militants fired rockets into southern Israel as Israeli jets carried out air strikes in the territory yesterday, raising fears of a return to open conflict in the enclave. The violence appeared to abate after Egypt brokered a ceasefire, but sporadic fighting continued after the truce was announced.

2 New bike paths in estates

New cycling paths will be built in Woodlands, Toa Payoh, Choa Chu Kang, Geylang and Queenstown over the next five years, to add to the 120km of cycling paths and 300km of park connectors that now cross the island. By 2030, there should be 700km of cycling paths in all 26 Housing Board towns.

3 Scoot pilots to be retrained

Scoot has grounded the plane used for Flight TR996 and will be retraining the pilots involved following an incident on Sunday during the flight from Singapore to Taipei. The pilots had made some "procedural decisions" which contributed to a slight loss of cabin pressure and the deployment of oxygen masks.

4 Full Mueller report sought

US Democrats have asked Attorney-General William Barr to hand over Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report that found no collusion between President Donald Trump's presidential campaign team and Russia to Congress by April 2.

5 Softer China welcome

A year after Chinese President Xi Jinping's Davos speech on free trade, Western disenchantment with China is showing, and Beijing appears to be softening its foreign policy stance in response, says East Asia editor Goh Sui Noi.

6 Nutrition lessons for kids

A nutrition education programme to get primary school pupils to snack on, say, cherry tomatoes instead of potato chips, will be launched next month. It will be piloted in 15 schools in the south-western part of Singapore to "help create lifelong preferences for healthy foods and, hence, better health".

7 Apple to open 2 new stores

Technology giant Apple may be planning to open two more stores in Singapore - one at the upcoming lifestyle destination Jewel Changi Airport and the other at integrated resorts Marina Bay Sands, sources said. The first Apple-owned store opened at the Knightsbridge mall in Orchard almost two years ago.

8 Property agents in demand

The latest survey by the Council for Estate Agencies found that 72 per cent of the public plan to engage a property agent for future transactions. This is up from 60 per cent in the last such survey in 2015 and 66 per cent in the previous one in 2012.

Singapore's national Under-22 football team failed to qualify for the finals of the Asian Football Confederation U-23 Championship next year despite finishing second in the qualifying group. Only the four best runners-up from the 11 groups qualify for the finals, and Singapore on five points was not among them.



10 Qatar museum opens

The National Museum of Qatar (above) on Doha's waterfront corniche opens this week after a three-year delay. The museum, built in the shape of a desert rose, took almost a decade to complete at an estimated cost of US$434 million (S$586 million).

