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People line up to sign a condolence book in honour of late Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Cap-Haitien, Haiti July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo/File Photo

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Nov 18 - A Miami judge has convicted Christian Emmanuel Sanon, a US-Haitian pastor accused of conspiring to assassinate and replace the Caribbean nation's last sitting president, of all charges linked to the killing, the Miami Herald reported on Wednesday.

Sanon, 68, could face up to life in prison. Prosecutors said the conspirators had for a time planned to replace President Jovenel Moise — who was shot in his bedroom in 2021 — with Sanon, though he was later sidelined in favor of another candidate.

Sanon has maintained his innocence throughout the court proceedings.

Prosecutors accused Sanon of seeking to replace Moise as president in a conspiracy developed across both Haiti and Florida, which involved using US companies to hire Colombian mercenaries to impersonate US Drug Enforcement Administration agents and storm Moise's home the night of his killing.

Moise's wife Martine Moise — a key witness in the trial — was flown to Florida for treatment for bullet wounds she sustained in the attack. She has now registered as a presidential candidate for Haiti's first election in more than 10 years.

In the years since Moise's death, violent gangs have expanded their influence across Haiti, taking control of most of the capital and many surrounding regions, forcing some 1.5 million from their homes.

HAITI'S PARALYZED JUDICIAL SYSTEM

Sanon was arrested in Haiti's capital days after the assassination. According to a report by local police seen by Reuters, when officers searched his residence, they found eight vehicle registration plates, 19 passports and 12 mobile phones, as well as 30 boxes of ammunition and 12 pistol holsters.

Those still to face trial include Joseph Felix Badio, a former government anti-corruption official whom other suspects' defense lawyers have accused of masterminding the operation, and 17 Colombian former soldiers flown in from Haiti in September.

The delivery of the suspects to the US piled on criticisms against Haiti's paralyzed judicial system, which has yet to make progress on a series of mass killings allegedly perpetrated by the powerful gangs that expanded their power after Moise's death.

Seven more people have been charged for their roles in facilitating the funding of the assassination plot and helping those responsible evade justice after the killing, including Vitel'homme Innocent, a gang leader tied to the kidnapping of 17 US and Canadian missionaries later in 2021. He has yet to be arrested.

A new list of indictments released by US prosecutors in September included four people whose names were redacted. REUTERS