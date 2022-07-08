MI5, FBI chiefs say China poses growing long-term threat

LONDON • The heads of Britain's MI5 and the US Federal Bureau of Investigation warned on Wednesday of the growing long-term threat posed by China to British and American interests, in their first joint appearance.

MI5 director-general Ken McCallum said the service had already "more than doubled our previously-constrained effort against Chinese activity of concern", adding it was running seven times as many investigations as in 2018.

FBI director Christopher Wray said the Chinese government "poses the biggest long-term threat" to economic and national security for Britain, the US and allies in Europe and elsewhere.

"The Chinese government is trying to shape the world by interfering in our politics - and those of our allies, I should add," he said.

He said Beijing had directly interfered in a Congressional election in New York this year, as it did not want a candidate who was a critic and former protester at Tiananmen Square to be elected.

Mr Wray also warned that the Chinese government "poses an even more serious threat to Western businesses than even many sophisticated business people realise", and is "set on stealing your technology".

The Chinese government's hacking programme is "bigger than that of every other major country combined", according to Mr Wray.

Over the past year, Britain has shared intelligence with 37 countries to help them defend against cyber espionage, Mr McCallum said, adding that in May they had disrupted a sophisticated threat targeting critical aerospace firms.

Speaking about Taiwan, which China regards as its province, Mr Wray said that China may try to forcibly take it over and if that were to happen, "it would represent one of the most horrific business disruptions the world has ever seen". In response to those comments, a spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Britain said: "The allegations against China by US and UK intelligence officials are completely groundless and the so-called cases they listed are pure shadow-chasing."

In China, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said: "American politicians have consistently exaggerated the Chinese threat and launched smear attacks on China."

He added: "The intelligence official's remarks in question fully exposed his deep-rooted Cold War zero-sum thinking and ideological bias."

Where the British intelligence service is concerned, Mr Zhao said they had published a report based on "falsehoods and alarmist talk".

"They are projecting their own dishonourable behaviour onto the Chinese side, and their aim is to exaggerate the 'China threat theory' and provoke confrontation," he said.

REUTERS