Mexico's richest man Carlos Slim hospitalised with Covid-19

MEXICO CITY (REUTERS) - Mexican businessman Carlos Slim, one of the world's richest men, remains hospitalised with Covid-19, spokesman Arturo Elias said on Wednesday (Jan 27).

The 80-year-old telecoms magnate has been receiving treatment at the National Institute of Nutrition, a public health centre in Mexico City, since his son confirmed on Monday that he had tested positive.

"He's in (the hospital) for analysis and monitoring, but he's doing very, very well," Elias said.

Slim is Mexico's wealthiest man. His family controls America Movil, the largest Mexican telecommunications provider, whose operations includes mobile and fixed-line voice services, wireless, Internet and fixed-data services.