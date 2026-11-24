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MEXICO CITY, Nov 24 - Mexico has 12 active cases of measles, all of them in the southern state of Chiapas, Health Minister David Kershenobich said on Tuesday, adding that high vaccination coverage makes an outbreak less likely.

Mexico, along with the United States and Bolivia, lost its measles-free status, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) reported last week, after failing to curb the endemic transmission of this highly contagious virus.

"We now have 90% of the population vaccinated, which makes an outbreak much less likely," Kershenobich said at the president's daily press conference.

He said 10 million doses of the measles vaccine are available, adding that the supply is "more than enough." REUTERS