Mexico receives five proposals to develop passenger transport on railways

MEXICO CITY - Mexico's Transport Ministry said on Tuesday it received five proposals from interested parties to participate in the roll-out of a project to boost passenger transport on railways being developed across the country.

The ministry said it is reviewing the proposals, without identifying the companies expressed interest.

The announcement comes a day after the deadline for proposals, set out in a decree late last year that called for plans from concession holders outlining how their freight railways could be adapted for passenger use.

Mexico's railway infrastructure, covering much of the country's vast terrain and connecting to the United States, is almost exclusively used for freight transportation, but the government is looking to expand its passenger routes.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, whose term ends this year, said last November that if companies decide not to provide passenger services the government would do so.

The government has prioritized development on seven routes that span northern border cities, the Gulf and Pacific coasts, major cities in central Mexico, and the capital's secondary Felipe Angeles international airport. REUTERS

