Mexico President issues 'respectful' criticism of Canada for new visa requirements

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gestures as he attends the 85th anniversary of Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), at the National Museum of World Cultures, in Mexico City, Mexico February 6, 2024. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo
MEXICO CITY, Mexico - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador issued a "respectful reproach" to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a regular press conference on Thursday for reinstating some visa requirements for Mexican nationals.

The move by Canada, reported on Wednesday, is in a bid to curb the flow of asylum seekers, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp earlier said citing a senior official.

Lopez Obrador said he felt a "small, fraternal, respectful reproach to the prime minister" for Canada's decision but also that Mexico would act with "prudence" in response. REUTERS

