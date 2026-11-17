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Mexico keen to strengthen cooperation with China, president says

SHENZHEN, China, Nov 17 - Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said in a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping that Mexico was interested in strengthening cooperation with China in areas related to technology, agriculture, water resources, health and tourism.

Xi called on the two countries to "treat each other with sincerity, deepen political mutual trust," promote friendly cooperation and strengthen strategic alignment, Chinese state media reported.

The two countries should deepen cooperation in infrastructure, technology, clean energy, culture and tourism, Xi added.

Sheinbaum and Xi were speaking in the southern Chinese tech and manufacturing hub of Shenzhen ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. REUTERS