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MEXICO CITY, Nov 21 - Mexican military forces captured one of the most wanted suspected drug lords, Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as "El Chapo Isidro," as well as two other leaders of his drug trafficking organization on Friday night following a major operation in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico's security chief said on Saturday morning.

Chapo Isidro was one of the FBI's top ten most wanted fugitives. For over twenty years, according to the U.S. State Department, he and his criminal organization smuggled vast amounts of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana into the United States.

He was considered one of the leaders of the Beltran Leyva cartel, which had reportedly allied with the Los Mayors faction of the powerful Sinaloa Cartel.

Overnight on Friday, the military operation sparked a wave of violence in the state of Sinaloa, including armed clashes between Mexican security forces and cartel members, who set up flaming road blocks across parts of the city.

His arrest comes as Mexico has captured or killed a string of high-profile suspected drug traffickers, under pressure from Washington. U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to take unilateral military action inside Mexico if Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum's administration doesn't do more to crack down on the cartels.

Neither the US State Department nor the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation replied to an immediate request for comment. REUTERS