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Mexico bristles at US hotline for tips about drug cartels

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum is under intense US pressure to crack down on her country’s drug gangs.

MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Nov 26 denounced Washington’s creation of a hotline for reporting the activities of a brutal drug cartel, calling it interference.

The head of the US Drug Enforcement Administration, Terry Cole, said on Nov 25 that the agency would open channels for Mexican citizens to anonymously report individuals, public officials, and money laundering networks linked to the Sinaloa cartel.

The United States has designated the cartel as a terrorist organisation.

“It’s clearly an act of interference,” Sheinbaum said, at her daily press conference.

Imagine, she mused, if Mexico “opened a WhatsApp service for reporting corruption in the United States. How would the US government view that?”

“The DEA has a lot to do in its own country,” she added, reading aloud from an Associated Press report which claimed the agency permitted the trafficking of over one million fentanyl pills into the United States between August 2024 and April 2025.

President Donald Trump’s administration has put Sheinbaum under intense pressure to crack down on her country’s drug gangs.

Sheinbaum, who is eager to extend a free-trade deal with the United States and Canada, has been showing a large degree of willingness to cooperate, while at the same time asserting her country’s sovereignty over its own security.

Last week, Mexico’s military captured one of the FBI’s most-wanted fugitives, a druglord named Fausto Isidro Meza, alias Chapo Isidro.

Sheinbaum’s left-wing government insists that he must face justice at home before it considers a US extradition request. AFP