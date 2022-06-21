Mexicans box their way to stout new record

People at a mass boxing class in Mexico City last Saturday in a bid to set a new Guinness World Record. The city managed to do so with 14,299 people taking part in the event in the capital's central plaza, Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum announced. The huge turnout easily surpassed the previous record set in Moscow in 2017, when 3,000 people showed up for a boxing class. Last Saturday's lesson in Mexico began with a tai chi warm-up, followed by a review of basic boxing movements and then practice in various combinations of blows. After the attendance figure was certified by a Guinness World Records team, Ms Sheinbaum posted a video thanking "the champions and those who made this great triumph possible". Mexico City, with nine million residents, holds several Guinness records, including one for the biggest serving of packaged tacos (1,230kg). PHOTO: REUTERS