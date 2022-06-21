Mexicans box their way to stout new record

Updated
Published
4 min ago

People at a mass boxing class in Mexico City last Saturday in a bid to set a new Guinness World Record. The city managed to do so with 14,299 people taking part in the event in the capital's central plaza, Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum announced. The huge turnout easily surpassed the previous record set in Moscow in 2017, when 3,000 people showed up for a boxing class. Last Saturday's lesson in Mexico began with a tai chi warm-up, followed by a review of basic boxing movements and then practice in various combinations of blows. After the attendance figure was certified by a Guinness World Records team, Ms Sheinbaum posted a video thanking "the champions and those who made this great triumph possible". Mexico City, with nine million residents, holds several Guinness records, including one for the biggest serving of packaged tacos (1,230kg). PHOTO: REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 21, 2022, with the headline Mexicans box their way to stout new record. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top