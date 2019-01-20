Mexican President vows to get tougher on fuel theft

MEXICO CITY• Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has pledged to step up efforts to stamp out fuel theft after an explosion at a pipeline killed at least 66 people and injured dozens more.

The blast at the pipeline, which was suspected to have been ruptured by thieves, sent flames shooting into the skies in the municipality of Tlahuelilpan, in the central state of Hidalgo, last Friday.

Video footage showed residents scrambling to fill containers from the burst pipe and badly burned victims, raising questions about the management of an issue Mr Lopez Obrador has made a top priority since taking office on Dec 1.

He launched a crackdown on fuel theft on Dec 27 and ordered pipelines to be closed temporarily to stop illegal taps draining billions of dollars from heavily indebted state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex).

"Far from stopping the fight... against fuel theft, it's going to become stronger; we'll continue until we've eradicated these practices," Mr Lopez Obrador, who has said he will step up the security presence in sensitive areas, said yesterday.

Video on social media of people filling buckets from the pipeline during daylight hours in the presence of the armed forces prompted questions about why the authorities had not acted.

The government said soldiers reached the scene after Pemex detected the illegal tap, but could not secure the area in time.

"At some point, there were too many people there and the army and military personnel withdrew to avoid problems," Public Security Minister Alfonso Durazo told broadcaster Televisa.

"It was just as they were withdrawing that the explosion occurred."

Hidalgo Governor Omar Fayad said yesterday that 66 people had been killed and 76 injured in the explosion.

