Mexican president to boost measures aimed at curbing migration

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during his daily news conference, in Acapulco, Mexico December 20, 2023. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/File Photo
Updated
36 sec ago
Published
37 sec ago

MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday his government plans to reinforce measures aimed at containing migration as he seeks to assist the United States in dealing with record numbers of people trying to reach the U.S. border.

Lopez Obrador's comments come a day after he spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden, during which both agreed that more enforcement was needed at the border between their countries, as record numbers of migrants disrupt border trade.

"What was agreed is that we keep working together," Lopez Obrador told a regular press conference. "We have a proposal to strengthen our plans, what we've been doing."

Lopez Obrador said he would step up efforts on Mexico's southern border with Guatemala, while also seeking agreements to manage higher numbers of Venezuelans, Cubans, Haitians and Ecuadorians attempting to enter the United States. REUTERS

