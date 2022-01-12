Mexican President tests positive for virus for second time

MEXICO CITY • Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced he had contracted Covid-19 for a second time, saying he had a mild case and he would keep working in isolation until he had recovered.

Mr Lopez Obrador, 68, who also tested positive for Covid-19 in January last year, sounded hoarse during his morning news conference on Monday, prompting him to say he would take a test later in the day.

"Although the symptoms are mild, I will remain in isolation and will only do office work and communicate virtually," he said in a tweet later.

The leftist leader, a former smoker who had a heart attack in 2013, also suffers from hypertension. Mexican officials said his past Covid-19 infection was mild.

Mr Lopez Obrador received an AstraZeneca vaccine booster shot on Dec 7. He said Interior Minister Adan Augusto Lopez Hernandez will replace him during his daily morning news conferences and other official acts for now.

Critics have attacked the Mexican leader for his handling of the pandemic, saying he downplayed its seriousness during the early phase of the health emergency.

He has also rarely been seen in public wearing a face mask, except on planes, and Mexico has imposed comparatively few curbs on travellers. However, he has been very insistent on the need for the public to vaccinate themselves against the virus, and nearly the entire adult population of Mexico City has had at least two shots.

As the Omicron variant spreads, Mexico is seeing a jump in infections, with some of the steepest rises coming in states home to beach resorts, such as Cancun and Los Cabos, popular among visitors from the United States and farther afield.

Mexico, which has carried out relatively few tests compared with other countries, on Saturday broke its record for daily Covid-19 infections as it registered 30,671 new cases.

REUTERS