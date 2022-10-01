Mexican government suffers major data hack, president's health issues revealed

MEXICO CITY - The Mexican government said on Friday it had suffered a major cyber hack of data held by the armed forces, including details about President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's heart condition that led to his hospitalisation in January.

The president, speaking at a regular news conference, said information published in local media overnight from the hack of the Defence Ministry was genuine, and he confirmed revelations about his own health problems.

"It's true, there was a cyber hack," he said, saying that hackers had exploited a change in the military's IT systems.

According to media reports, the hack accessed six terabytes of data from the Defense Ministry, including information about criminal figures, transcripts of communications, and the monitoring of the US ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar.

The US Embassy did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The hack follows the government's revelation on Thursday that a military helicopter crash in July that killed 14 people was caused by the aircraft's running out of fuel.

Javier Oliva, a political scientist at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, said the leaks pointed to a "very serious show of vulnerability," especially at a time the military's role in Mexico was being hotly debated.

The hack also revealed the 68-year-old Lopez Obrador has been diagnosed with a form of angina, and had 10 medical consultations in the first half of January.

Lopez Obrador, who had a heart attack in 2013, said he was taken to a hospital in January because of the risk he could suffer another one. The government had previously said he underwent a cardiac catheterisation that month. Lopez Obrador also said he was taking medicine and doing exercise to help with high blood pressure.

"I ended up on a cocktail (of drugs) I take at night for various illnesses," he said, "but I am very well."

The hack was carried out by a group identified in local media as "Guacamaya" - or "macaw" in Spanish.

Lopez Obrador, a vocal supporter of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, said the group was likely of foreign origin.