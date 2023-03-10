Meta explores decentralised social network app for text updates

Meta’s new app would be Instagram-branded and will allow users to login through their Instagram credentials. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
25 sec ago
Published
24 min ago

SAN FRANCISCO - Meta Platforms is exploring a standalone decentralised social network for sharing text updates, a company spokesman said on Friday, in what could be a direct competitor to billionaire Elon Musk’s Twitter.

“We’re exploring a standalone decentralised social network for sharing text updates. We believe there’s an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests,” a Meta spokesman told Reuters in an e-mailed statement.

Earlier in the day, Indian business news website Moneycontrol.com first reported the news, citing sources.

The report said Meta’s new content app would support ActivityPub, the decentralised social networking protocol that powers Twitter-rival Mastodon and other federated apps.

While Twitter and Facebook are controlled by one authority - a company - decentralised platforms such as Mastodon are installed on thousands of computer servers, largely run by volunteer administrators who join their systems together in a federation.

Meta’s new app would be Instagram-branded and will allow users to register or login through their Instagram credentials, according to the Moneycontrol report. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Meta builds A-team focused on AI products
Facebook owner Meta to roll out paid subscription

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top