Meta employees said Lula's accounts were hindered during Brazil election, Folha reports

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Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the candidate for reelection for the Workers' Party (PT), attends a ceremony to sign the decree regulating the legal framework of the video game industry at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, October 14, 2026. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

SAO PAULO, Oct 16 - Employees at Meta acknowledged in internal communications that the Instagram accounts of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva were negatively affected by restrictions during the country's election, newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported on Friday, citing messages it reviewed.

The messages also acknowledged the platform recommended the profile of challenger Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, as well as his WhatsApp channel, according to the report.

• Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment

• Lula will face Bolsonaro in a runoff on October 25, following a stronger-than-expected performance by the senator in the first-round vote earlier this month

• Lula's camp said earlier this week it would file a complaint before the Organization of American States alleging that Meta, which owns Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook, manipulated social media during Brazil's election

• According to Lula's party, some of his posts appeared without a share button, suffered reduced reach, and had stories that prevented reactions and sharing, in addition to appearing without audio or playing at accelerated speed

• A justice at Brazil's top electoral court on Thursday ordered the company not to unjustifiably limit the reach of political content related to both candidates through the end of the runoff campaign

• The ruling also stipulated that Meta AI, the company's artificial intelligence chatbot, must not favor either candidate when generating election-related content REUTERS