Melbourne stabbing 'inspired' by ISIS: Police

MELBOURNE • An Australian man who set fire to a truck laden with gas cylinders in the centre of Melbourne and stabbed one person to death was inspired by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), but did not have direct links with the group, police said yesterday.

Police identified the man responsible for Friday's attack as Somali-born Hassan Khalif Shire Ali, 30, and said he was radicalised and inspired by the militant group's propaganda. He was shot by police and died in hospital.

Police said Shire Ali's Australian passport was cancelled in 2015 after an intelligence report said he planned to travel to Syria. But an assessment was made that while he had radical views, he posed no threat to national security.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack without providing any evidence.

"I think it is fair to say he (Shire Ali) was inspired. He was radicalised," Australian Federal Police Acting Deputy Commissioner Ian McCartney told reporters in Melbourne.

"We're not saying there was direct contact. We're saying it was more from an inspiration perspective."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the national terrorism advisory remained at "probable", the midpoint of a five-tier system, and told reporters in Sydney that radical Islam was the issue.

"I need to call it out. Radical, violent, extremist Islam that opposes our very way of life. I am the first to protect religious freedom in this country, but that also means I must be the first to call out religious extremism," he said.

Last Friday's attack began just before the evening rush hour and lasted only minutes. Shire Ali stabbed bystanders and attacked police, while his utility truck carrying barbecue gas cylinders burned on busy Bourke Street. The fire was put out in 10 minutes, by which point the attack was over, though not before one man was fatally stabbed.

Police said he was a 74-year-old man who worked in the city, and did not release his name.

The man's business partner identified him as Sisto Malaspina, co-owner of Pellegrini's cafe, a Melbourne institution credited with forging the city's famous coffee culture.

