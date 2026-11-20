Nov 20 - New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Friday unveiled his plan to close the city's infamous Rikers Island jail complex by 2032, five years after a previously set deadline, and replace it with four borough-based jails, expanded mental healthcare, re-entry programs, and other measures.

Mamdani acknowledged at a press conference that the city council had ordered the troubled facility to close by next year, but said his timeline was necessary because of his predecessor's delays.

"What will make this chapter different is our commitment to see it through, to chart a new path of public safety that endures, and to keep our promises where so many have been broken before," he said.

Rikers Island has long been criticized for violent conditions that put staff and inmates at risk. A federal judge last year took control of the jail away from city officials and gave it to an independent "remediation manager," citing the city's failure to improve factors that have led to dozens of deaths in custody over the past decade and thousands of use-of-force incidents each year.

Mamdani said his closure plan had been developed and would be implemented in consultation with the remediation manager.

The first borough-based jail, in downtown Brooklyn, is set to open in 2029, with the other three opening over the following three years, according to the mayor's plan. The new facilities are being built closer to public transportation, courthouses, and residential communities to make it easier for inmates to access family and legal support.

Rikers Island currently holds about 6,600 inmates. The mayor's plan calls for that population to decrease to 5,500 by the time the Brooklyn facility opens, and to 4,100 by 2032.

Mamdani said he will achieve that reduction by creating new alternatives to incarceration, improving job and housing opportunities for New Yorkers to lower arrest and detention rates, and facilitating faster legal processing and reducing the case backlog in the city's courts.

His plan entails installing 236 new therapeutic beds in hospitals for incarcerated individuals with serious mental health needs, on top of the 106 his administration has already opened, and investing $146 million over the next fiscal year in treatment and education. REUTERS