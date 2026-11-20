FILE PHOTO: Defendant Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts woman whose trial on murder charges for killing her three children ended in a mistrial in September, sits in court during a hearing that set a date for her re-trial, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Massachusetts, US, November 16, 2026. Greg Derr/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

BOSTON, Nov 19 - Massachusetts' highest court said on Thursday it will hear arguments in Lindsay Clancy's bid to dismiss the murder charges stemming from the 2023 deaths of her three young children and avoid being tried a second time.

Justice Elizabeth Dewar said review by the full Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court was warranted and the case would be heard in January, ahead of Clancy's planned March 29 retrial.

Judge William Sullivan in Plymouth had scheduled the retrial during a hearing on Monday, a week after he rejected arguments that a second trial would run afoul of Clancy's protection under the US Constitution's Fifth Amendment against being tried twice for the same crime, known as double jeopardy.

Sullivan on September 4 declared a mistrial after the jury in her initial trial reported that a holdout juror was preventing it from reaching a unanimous verdict. Clancy's lawyers in their appeal contend that the mistrial declaration had not been manifestly necessary.

"We are pleased that the state supreme judicial court will receive briefs and hear oral argument on an issue of great importance – whether Ms Clancy’s constitutionally guaranteed double jeopardy rights prohibit a second prosecution," defense attorney Martin Weinberg said in a statement.

Clancy, 36, faces first-degree murder charges over the deaths of her daughter Cora, 5; son Dawson, 3; and 8-month-old son Callan. If convicted of those charges, she would be sentenced to life in prison without parole.

No one at Clancy's initial trial disputed that she strangled the children with exercise bands on January 24, 2023, in the basement of their home in the Boston suburb of Duxbury. She then cut herself with a knife and jumped from a second-story window in an attempt to end her own life, leaving her paralyzed.

Clancy's lawyers have argued the evidence showed she was in the throes of postpartum psychosis when she killed her children and should be found not guilty by reason of insanity, known in Massachusetts as lack of criminal responsibility.

Citing jury notes that stated the holdout juror was not following the law on reasonable doubt despite the judge's instructions, defense lawyers in Clancy's appeal said that rather than declare a mistrial, Sullivan should have instead questioned the holdout and potentially removed the juror.

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz's office in a brief on Wednesday countered that the high court should reject Clancy's appeal without a hearing so prosecutors could "continue to pursue justice for Cora, Dawson, and Callan Clancy." REUTERS