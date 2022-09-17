Mars rover detects hints of past life in latest rock samples

WASHINGTON - Nasa's Perseverance Mars rover has detected its highest concentrations yet of organic molecules, in a potential signal of ancient microbes that scientists are eager to confirm when the rock samples are eventually brought to Earth.

While organic matter has been found on the Red Planet before, the new discovery is seen as especially promising because it is from an area where sediment and salts were deposited in a lake - conditions where life could have arisen.

"It is very fair to say that these are going to be, these already are, the most valuable rock samples that have ever been collected," Dr David Shuster, a Perseverance return sample scientist, told reporters during a briefing.

Organic molecules - compounds made primarily of carbon that usually include hydrogen and oxygen, but also at times other elements - are not always created by biological processes.

Further analysis and conclusions will have to wait for the Mars Sample Return mission - a collaboration between Nasa and the European Space Agency to bring back the rocks that is set for 2033.

Nicknamed Percy, the rover landed on Mars on Feb 18, 2021, with the Jezero Crater chosen as its landing site because of an extremely prominent and ancient river delta that spills into the crater. Planetary scientists and astrobiologists hope that such an environment would have been conducive to life billions of years ago.

The delta that Percy is exploring was formed 3.5 billion years ago. The rover is investigating sedimentary rocks, which came about from particles of various sizes settling in the then watery environment.

Percy cored two samples from a rock called "Wildcat Ridge", which is about 1m wide, and on July 20 abraded some of its surface so it could be analysed with an instrument called Sherloc that uses ultraviolet light.

The results showed a class of organic molecules called aromatics, which play a key role in biochemistry.

"This is a treasure hunt for potential signs of life on another planet," Nasa astrobiologist Sunanda Sharma said. "Organic matter is a clue and we're getting stronger and stronger clues... I personally find these results so moving because it feels like we're in the right place, with the right tools, at a very pivotal moment."

There have been other tantalising clues about the possibility of life on Mars before, including repeated detections of methane by Perseverance's predecessor, Curiosity. While methane is a digestive byproduct of microbes on Earth, it can also be generated by geothermal reactions where no biology is at play.

AFP