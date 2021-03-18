Mars' missing water is trapped within minerals in crust: Study

WASHINGTON • Billions of years ago, Mars was home to lakes and oceans - but where all the water went to transform the planet into the desolate rock we know today has been something of a mystery.

Most of it was thought to have been lost to space, but a new study funded by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) proposes that it did not go anywhere but is trapped within minerals in the crust.

"We're saying the crust forms what we call hydrated minerals, so minerals that actually have water in their crystal structure," said Ms Eva Scheller, lead author of the new paper in Science.

In fact, her model suggests that anywhere between 30 per cent to 99 per cent of the initial water remains trapped inside these minerals on the planet.

Early Mars was thought to have enough water to cover the whole planet in roughly 100m to 1,500m of ocean.

Because the planet lost its magnetic field early in its history, its atmosphere was progressively stripped away and it was assumed that this was how it lost its water.

But the authors of the new study believe that while some of the water did disappear, most of it remained.

Using observations made by Mars rovers as well as of meteorites from the planet, the team focused on hydrogen, a key component of water.

There are different kinds of hydrogen atoms. Most have just one proton in their nucleus, but a tiny fraction, about 0.02 per cent, have both a proton and a neutron, making them heavier. These are known as deuterium, or "heavy" hydrogen.

Because the lighter kind escapes the planet's atmosphere at a faster rate, the loss of most of the water to space would leave relatively more deuterium behind.

But given how much water the planet is believed to have started with, and the current rate of hydrogen escape observed by spacecraft, the current deuterium-to-hydrogen ratio cannot be explained by atmospheric loss alone.

The study's authors instead say there was a combination of two mechanisms: The trapping of water in minerals in the planet's crust as well as the loss of water to the atmosphere.

"Any time that you have a rock and it's interacting with water, there's a series of very complex reactions that form a hydrated mineral," said Ms Scheller.

This process, called "chemical weathering", also takes place on Earth - for example, in clay, which is also found on Mars.

But on our planet, volcanoes recycle the water back into the atmosphere. Mars, however, does not have tectonic plates, making the changes permanent.

According to the scientists' simulations, the planet lost most of its water between four and 3.7 billion years ago, which means "Mars was pretty much like we see how it is today for the past three billion years", said Ms Scheller.

