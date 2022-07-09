News analysis

Many questions around killing of former Japan PM

Shooting will be examined to see if it was a lone-wolf attack or part of a larger conspiracy

Unlike the attack on his grandfather and former prime minister Nobusuke Kishi, who survived an assassination bid in 1960 that stemmed from the Liberal Democratic Party's internal feuds, Mr Shinzo Abe's killing will be examined closely to see if this was the work of a gunman acting alone, or part of more calculated warnings.

More will be known after the complete interrogation of the suspect, said to be a 41-year-old former member of the Maritime Self-Defence Force. He might well turn out to be just another mentally unstable person - like John Hinckley Jr, who shot and wounded the late president Ronald Reagan in 1981, or Mark Chapman, who killed John Lennon outside his New York apartment a year earlier.

