Manila quake drill for the 'Big One'

PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Filipino kindergarten pupils wearing hardhats to take part in a nationwide earthquake drill at the Corazon Aquino Elementary School in Quezon City, Manila, yesterday. Conducted every three months, the drill aims to enhance the emergency response and evacuation during a disaster. Earthquake drills follow the initial response of "duck, cover and hold". Organised by the Department of Science and Technology and Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology, the drills are in preparation for large earthquakes, like the expected "Big One", which would be triggered by a movement in the Marikina Valley Fault System on the main Luzon island, where Manila is located, reported the Philippine Daily Inquirer.

