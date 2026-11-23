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Man with Alzheimer’s found alive after 11 days in Brazilian Amazon

Local media reported that Ferreira dos Santos survived by eating fruit from the buriti, an Amazonian palm, and drank water from natural sources.

RIO DE JANEIRO – A 74-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease was found alive after 11 days lost in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest, where he ate wild fruit and slept on beds of leaves, rescuers and local media reports said.

Nine days later, his granddaughter Sara Montes urged firefighters to keep looking for him.

In a video posted on Instagram, she said they planned to suspend the search on Nov 22.

“Don’t forget about us. Don’t forget about Grandpa,” she pleaded.

Rescuers found him on Nov 20 about 10km from where he disappeared, according to social media posts by a group of park rangers and one of the rescuers.

Images from the rescue show him sitting in his underwear, looking disoriented.

A video posted on the g1 news site shows several men carrying him through the forest on a makeshift stretcher.

Local media reported on Nov 22 that Ferreira dos Santos, a former informal miner who knew the rainforest well, survived by eating fruit from the buriti, an Amazonian palm, and drank water from natural sources.

Park ranger Nerivan da Silva told g1 that searchers found beds Ferreira dos Santos had made from acai palm leaves and footprints showing he had been walking in circles.

In dense rainforest like the area where rescuers searched, thick vegetation can limit visibility to a few metres.

Ferreira dos Santos remained in the hospital as of the morning of Nov 22 , according to g1. AFP