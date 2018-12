Singapore's Senior Minister of State for Defence and Foreign Affairs, Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman, is in Brazil for a two-day visit to attend the inauguration of the President-elect of Brazil, Mr Jair Bolsonaro.

During his visit, Dr Maliki will also call on Brazil's Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo to reaffirm the warm and substantive ties between Singapore and Brazil.

Dr Maliki will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The visit ends tomorrow.