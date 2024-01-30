Mali notifies West African bloc ECOWAS of exit decision

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) court signage and logo is pictured in Abuja, Nigeria February 16, 2022. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/File Photo
BAMAKO -Mali has formally notified the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) of its decision to leave the political and economic bloc, which it announced on Sunday with neighbours Burkina Faso and Niger.

ECOWAS has so far declined to comment, citing the lack of formal notice of the joint move, which could further weaken the bloc as it struggles to contain a democratic retreat in the West Africa region.

Mali's foreign ministry has now informed the ECOWAS Commission of its decision in a written notice dated on Monday, which was seen by Reuters.

The decision by the three countries, announced in a simultaneous joint statement on their national television channels, is a blow to the bloc's regional integration efforts after it suspended the three following coups. REUTERS

