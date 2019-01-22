Malaysian restaurateur in New York racist attack dies

PETALING JAYA • The Malaysian restaurant owner in New York, a victim of a vicious racist attack last Tuesday, has died.

Malaysia's Foreign Ministry has confirmed that Mr Ng Tan Kheong was pronounced dead by the hospital authorities in New York at about 4pm last Friday.

"The New York police confirmed that the victim died at the hospital due to serious injuries.

"The authorities there also managed to contact a relative of the deceased and the family will make the necessary arrangements for the body to be brought back to Malaysia," a ministry official said when contacted on Sunday.

It was reported that Mr Ng, 60, and two other workers were viciously attacked by a man armed with a hammer at Mr Ng's seafood buffet restaurant located in Emmons Avenue, Brooklyn, at about 5pm on Jan 15, when the eatery was packed with customers.

The attack left Mr Ng brain dead.

Chef Fufai Pun, 34, died from his injuries, while restaurant manager Tsz Mat Pun, 50, is in critical condition.

It was reported that the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Arthur Martunovich, burst into the restaurant and began bashing Mr Ng and his staff on their heads with a hammer.

Martunovich, who was arrested shortly after the attack, reportedly told police that he was inspired to carry out the attack by a Chinese movie he had watched in which "men were mistreating women".

The Foreign Ministry official said the New York Police Department was investigating the case and would liaise with the Malaysia consular office if necessary.

Martunovich has been charged with murder, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon, and is expected to undergo psychiatric evaluation.

The suspect is said to be a construction worker who emigrated from Estonia as a teenager.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK