Malaysian minister laughs off speculation about wedding

PETALING JAYA • Speculation is swirling about Malaysian minister Yeo Bee Yin after the Sin Chew Daily reported that she will be marrying Mr Lee Yeow Seng, a scion of a prominent property development family.

The wedding will reportedly be held in Kuala Lumpur and is believed to be set for March 29.

The Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister did not deny the rumours when asked by reporters yesterday during a walkabout in Muar, Johor, to distribute mandarin oranges and Chinese New Year greeting cards.

"I don't know about this," she said, laughing. "No comments on personal major life events."

Mr Lee, 40, is chief executive of IOI Properties Group and the youngest son of business tycoon Lee Shin Cheng.

Talk of the upcoming marriage spread after Malaysian singers Fish Leong and Michael Wong were said to have been invited to perform at the wedding.

The couple's romance came to light in December last year after a friend of Ms Yeo uploaded a picture of himself posing with Ms Yeo and Mr Lee.

The friend wrote: "Warning: This photo will make many guys cry. Yeo Bee Yin just introduced her special boyfriend to me."

In another photo, Ms Yeo, 36, and her friend are standing with a group of people making the "heart" sign with their hands.

IOI Properties' corporate communications team, Mr Lee and Ms Yeo had not replied to The Star's queries last Friday.

Ms Yeo's family reportedly will not be holding a wedding reception in their hometown of Segamat, Johor.

