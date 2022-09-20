Major quake hits Mexico on anniversary of deadly tremors

Updated
Published
6 min ago

MEXICO CITY - A powerful earthquake struck western Mexico on Monday, shaking buildings hundreds of miles away in Mexico City on the anniversary of two major tremors in 1985 and 2017, seismologists said.

The national seismological agency reported the quake was of magnitude 7.4, while the United States Geological Survey estimated it at 7.6.

The epicentre was located 59 kilometres south of Coalcoman in the state of Michoacan on the Pacific coast and several hundred kilometres west of Mexico City, according to Mexican seismologists.

Mexico City's earthquake alarms rang out less than an hour after the capital held emergency disaster drills, sending people spilling out into the streets again.

"It felt terrible," Karina Suarez, 37, said after evacuating the building where she lives in the capital.

"So far no damage has been reported," Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum tweeted.

On September 19, 1985 a 8.1 magnitude quake in Mexico City killed more than 10,000 people and destroyed hundreds of buildings.

On the anniversary of that earthquake in 2017, a 7.1 quake left around 370 people dead, mainly in the capital. AFP

More On This Topic
Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude hits Veracruz, alarms sound in Mexico City
Strong earthquake hits southern Taiwan; 1 killed, building collapses

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top