Major milestones in globalisation since 1944

1944: The Bretton Woods conference establishes the post-war financial order. The International Monetary Fund and World Bank are founded.

1945: World War II ends. The United Nations rises from the ashes of war.

1947: The General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (Gatt), which lowers trade barriers, is signed. The Cold War begins.

1949: The US-led North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, or Nato, is created.

1955: The Warsaw Pact is formed in the Soviet bloc.

1957: The European Economic Community, a precursor to the European Union, comes into being.

1961: The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, or OECD, is set up.

1967: The Association of South-east Asian Nations, or Asean, is established.

1971: The United States announces the end of the US dollar's convertibility to gold, effectively ending the Bretton Woods system.

1973-1974: The first oil crisis occurs following the Organisation of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries' oil embargo.

1978: China adopts economic reforms and opens up to foreign businesses.

1979: The second oil crisis occurs in the wake of the Iranian Revolution.

1989: The Berlin Wall falls. The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation intergovernmental forum is formed.

1991: The Soviet Union collapses and the Cold War ends.

1993: The European Union emerges.

1995: The World Trade Organisation (WTO) is founded, replacing the Gatt.

1997: The Asian financial crisis roils East and South-east Asia.

1999: The Group of 20 intergovernmental forum is established.

2001: China joins the WTO.

2008-2009: The global financial crisis occurs.

2018: The US-China trade war begins. The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership mega trade deal is signed.

2020: The Covid-19 pandemic begins, triggering a global economic recession.

2022: Russia invades Ukraine.

