Major milestones in globalisation since 1944

1944: The Bretton Woods conference establishes the post-war financial order. The International Monetary Fund and World Bank are founded.
1945: World War II ends. The United Nations rises from the ashes of war.
1947: The General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (Gatt), which lowers trade barriers, is signed. The Cold War begins.
1949: The US-led North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, or Nato, is created.
1955: The Warsaw Pact is formed in the Soviet bloc.
1957: The European Economic Community, a precursor to the European Union, comes into being.
1961: The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, or OECD, is set up.
1967: The Association of South-east Asian Nations, or Asean, is established.
1971: The United States announces the end of the US dollar's convertibility to gold, effectively ending the Bretton Woods system.
1973-1974: The first oil crisis occurs following the Organisation of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries' oil embargo.
1978: China adopts economic reforms and opens up to foreign businesses.
1979: The second oil crisis occurs in the wake of the Iranian Revolution.
1989: The Berlin Wall falls. The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation intergovernmental forum is formed.
1991: The Soviet Union collapses and the Cold War ends.
1993: The European Union emerges.
1995: The World Trade Organisation (WTO) is founded, replacing the Gatt.
1997: The Asian financial crisis roils East and South-east Asia.
1999: The Group of 20 intergovernmental forum is established.
2001: China joins the WTO.
2008-2009: The global financial crisis occurs.
2018: The US-China trade war begins. The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership mega trade deal is signed.
2020: The Covid-19 pandemic begins, triggering a global economic recession.
2022: Russia invades Ukraine.